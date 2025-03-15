How Bengaluru's traditional gardens have adapted to a busy city landscape

Bengaluru with its hill station-like climate and fertile soil has always been conducive to gardening. And with changing times, gardening patterns too have changed. In traditional South Indian home gardens, flowers were not the main focus. They grew in between vegetable gardens and fruit trees and were specifically meant for puja and for adorning the hair. The flowers that were cultivated then were usually native species. The reigning queen has always been the jasmine or mallige which grows even today in the surviving gardens of Bengaluru. Crossandra (kanakambara) and champaca (sampige) continue to be cultivated mostly in nurseries. The varieties of the ubiquitous mallige like Mysore mallige, jaaaji and multi-ringed jasmine, grow in pots in terrace gardens.