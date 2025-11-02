Walking through Bangkok’s everyday theatres

We eat century eggs standing in the alleyway next to a building that holds a warren of individual one-room homes—much like Mumbai’s chawls, though these only occupy the ground floor. There’s washing hanging behind us, and I can see people moving around in the dim interior of the flat next door, going about their daily activities seemingly indifferent to us, the onlookers, for whom this is quite the opposite of the ordinary. As someone steps out to keep an offering on the spirit-house we are standing next to, it strikes me how odd the act of travelling is. What is mundane and everyday for one becomes exotic and memorable for the other.