Banu Mushtaq’s recipe for Gobi Manchurian

Later, even though the teacher is well out of her children’s lives, the lawyer keeps hearing of him and his matrimonial plans. He loses one prospect because the father of the bride doesn’t want someone who could abandon his daughter and run back home north of the Vindhyas. He loses another because he accosts the prospective bride and asks her if she knows how to make Gobi Manjoori. Here Mushtaq and her translator Deepa Bhashti have so much fun because each time someone mentions the “strange" new dish, it gets another name. Gube manchari, gube curry, gube manchali. Gube, the Kannada word for owl, lets us know that everyone is worried that the suitable boy is off his head. The English might attribute wisdom to owls and the French general awesomeness, but Kannadigas know better. The parents of the young women ask each other what kind of nut wants fried cauliflower at his wedding? (Don’t raise your hands. I know! Me too!)