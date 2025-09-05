The problem with Obama’s lightweight reading lists

On 27 August, former US President Barack Obama released his annual summer reading list, featuring the usual medley of fiction and non-fiction books (including Anita Desai’s latest novel Rosarita ). Obama began this custom after his inauguration in 2009. Over the years, his selection of books has elicited mostly positive responses, though cynics suspect these lists are curated by his team.

A political leader who champions books and music is not a bad thing, especially in a world overrun by boors and plutocrats. The bar is so low these days that online magazine LitHub crowned Obama as “our last literate leader" while heaping praise on his picks this year. But what does it mean to be “literate" for a public figure, whose endorsements may influence the opinions of millions?

Also Read | How book launches have started resembling traffic jams

Is it enough for such an exalted individual to simply toss an assortment of literary, historical, pop psychology and fantasy books into “a fun list"? Or should a former world leader bear some responsibility for drawing our attention to the burning issues that plague the world now, especially since he had an outsized hand in creating some of these crises?

For perspective: on 27 August, 10 Palestinians, including 2 children, starved to death in Gaza, bringing the total count of starvation-related casualties to 313 in the war-torn strip, according to an Al Jazeera report. A third of these casualties are minors. None of the books addresses the situation in West Asia either historically or from the lens of current affairs. If he attempts to signal at the Big Questions of social justice by including Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, his concern stays myopic. LitHub called it “a very Obama book." It is actually a very American book—not bothered by the problems that gnaw at lesser nations.

It may seem gratuitous to pick holes in a personal reading list but Obama isn’t any odd Booktoker or Bookstagrammar. He can mask a conflict of interest (a case in point is his endorsement of S.A. Cosby’s novel King of Ashes for which his media company has acquired the adaptation rights) and equivocate with as much ease. He is the leader who showed a nuanced understanding of world politics, made the tallest of promises, and capitulated the fastest under pressure.

Under Obama, the trifecta of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, the rise of IS (Islamic State) and his inability to close the Guantanamo Bay detention camp gave a body blow to the Arab world. On Palestine, he made bold statements during his presidency, but backtracked when lobbies like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) wielded its muscle.

In the aftermath of the October 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, which lead to the latter’s brutal retaliation that has now devolved into organised genocide, Obama has merely alerted the world to the “complexity" of the situation. He would tow this line, since it was under his watch that the US increased its annual military aid for Israel from $2.55 billion to $3.1 billion.

If the former President finds it hard to wrap his head around the “complexity" of an organised project to kill children and civilians through starvation, readers with a conscience would find it equally hard to care for his Disneyfied reading list. Read the books he recommends by all means, but let’s not worship him on the feel-good pedestal of neoliberal fandom.

Also Read | Arundhati Roy presents her ‘gangster’ mother