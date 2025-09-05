The problem with Obama’s lightweight reading lists

For perspective: on 27 August, 10 Palestinians, including 2 children, starved to death in Gaza, bringing the total count of starvation-related casualties to 313 in the war-torn strip, according to an Al Jazeera report. A third of these casualties are minors. None of the books addresses the situation in West Asia either historically or from the lens of current affairs. If he attempts to signal at the Big Questions of social justice by including Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, his concern stays myopic. LitHub called it “a very Obama book." It is actually a very American book—not bothered by the problems that gnaw at lesser nations.