A note on the issue: Soaking in the beach vibes
SummaryTravel and discovery permeates this issue, from pristine beaches in Thailand to art conservators in Ladakh
“Beaches or mountains?" is the usual choice one is offered while discussing travel preferences. My answer would be “beaches and mountains". While some people can categorically choose mountains over beaches because they enjoy camping, the challenge of trekking or the meditative quality of putting one foot in front of the other while scaling a peak, for others, it’s not such an easy decision. Mountains are relaxing in an elemental way, evoking a sense of contemplative pleasure, while beach holidays tend to be more about sunshine and languid fun.