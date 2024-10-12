Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Ideas/  A note on the issue: Soaking in the beach vibes

Shalini Umachandran

Travel and discovery permeates this issue, from pristine beaches in Thailand to art conservators in Ladakh

Nothing relaxes like a beach holiday. Photo via Istock
Gift this article

“Beaches or mountains?" is the usual choice one is offered while discussing travel preferences. My answer would be “beaches and mountains". While some people can categorically choose mountains over beaches because they enjoy camping, the challenge of trekking or the meditative quality of putting one foot in front of the other while scaling a peak, for others, it’s not such an easy decision. Mountains are relaxing in an elemental way, evoking a sense of contemplative pleasure, while beach holidays tend to be more about sunshine and languid fun.

Also read: Islands in the sun: Exploring Phuket and Krabi's ultimate beach getaways

No matter which you prefer, the beauty is unquestionable, and our stories on island-hopping are very much about the simple luxury of walking on soft white sand, snorkelling in coral reefs, swimming and wading in clear waters, or bouncing over the waves on a boat. Whether you prefer the relatively quiet Maldives or the more touristy beaches of Thailand, these are places that allow one to engage with marine life at one’s own pace. One can connect with nature seemingly effortlessly on these beaches, without too much preparation or gear, learning to slow down and understand the interconnectedness of ecosystems.

Travel and discovery permeates this issue with Glenn Fogel of Booking Holdings, the parent company of the travel site booking.com and other businesses, talking about the travel bug that has kept him at the company for over two decades and India’s untapped potential as a holiday destination. We also meet one of Ladakh’s young art conservators, who is bringing the sheen back to the region’s ancient paintings and buildings; speak to Pushpesh Pant about Delhi’s multi-layered food history; explore the mansions of Chettinad in Tamil Nadu; and take a tour of the lesser-known golf courses of Thailand.

And if you want a double-bill of action while staying home, read our story that explains why male superstars like moralising, preaching and essaying the role of both father and son in the same film—and then maybe watch all the films and shows we’ve recommended this week.

Write to the editor at shalini.umachandran@htlive.com

@shalinimb

Also read: A young conservator shines the light on Ladakh’s art heritage

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shalini Umachandran

Shalini Umachandran is Editor of Mint Lounge, Mint’s award-winning magazine for deeply reported features, opinion and articles on issues that matter. She splits her time between New Delhi and Bengaluru, and has worked as a reporter, a podcaster and an editor for publications across India. She is the author of ‘You Can Make Your Dreams Work’, a book of 15 stories of people who switched careers to do what they love. She is an IWMF reporting fellow for Honduras, and a fellow of the Institute of Palliative Care India and St Christopher’s Hospice London.
