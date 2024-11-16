Beaune: the perfect base to explore Burgundy's wine, art and culture
SummaryFrom cellars in caves, medieval architecture and fantastic dining options, Beaune's attractions are many
What do you do in Beaune, Burgundy’s “wine capital", besides savouring its wine?
Plenty.
The small town is filled with delicious dining options, from Michelin-starred restaurants to hip wine bars. And, of course there is the ever-popular “velo", or cycling around the Burgundy vineyards on e-bikes.
Wine remains an integral part of Beaune, surrounded as it is by some of the most famous vineyards in the world. Strategically located in the heart of Burgundy, it offers wine lovers a perfect base from which to visit the vineyards. It also draws tourists curious to explore its storied history who wander its cobbled streets and centuries-old medieval ramparts.