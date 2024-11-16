Beaune: the perfect base to explore Burgundy's wine, art and culture

Inevitably, the first attraction for visitors is the emblematic Hôtel-Dieu or the Hôtel-Dieu des Hospices Civils de Beaune, to give it its full name. A charitable medical institution that survived for nearly six centuries thanks to the generosity of its benefactors, it remained in operation until 1971. Founded in 1443 by Nicholas Rolin, the chancellor of the powerful duchy of Burgundy, the Hospices remains the most-visited tourist site in all of Burgundy. The buildings with their famous glazed mosaic tiled and slate roofs surround a cobblestoned courtyard and are considered architectural masterpieces. Inside, a spectacular 15th century polyptych altarpiece of The Last Judgement by Flemish artist Rogier van der Weyden is worth a visit by itself. Aude Ralison, the communications manager of the Hospices, says in 2023 alone it drew over 460,000 visitors.