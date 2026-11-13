Belonging review: Sonia Gandhi's ‘inner voice’ finally emerges

As the Sonia-Rajiv Gandhi love story played out on loop on social media in the run-up to the release of this book, my attention was caught by her allusion to Rajiv’s “gentleness” being as appealing to her as his good looks. Would she get beyond the shmaltzy girl-meets-boy tale, I wondered, and write about why she was moved by gentleness in a man. Well, she doesn’t, exactly, but the answer is writ large in her portrait of her father, Stefano Maino, an ex-sergeant major in Mussolini’s army resembling a Haryanvi patriarch.
Padre padrone (father owner) Stefano, “loved, respected, feared”, disapproves of make-up, makes his daughters read out private letters, storms out when unhappy with meals, and in “a fit of irritation”, cuts off Sonia’s long hair. Discovering that little Sonia has “stolen” three walnuts from a neighbour’s house, he hits her hands hard with his own heavy one, the “pain and humiliation” causing her to wet herself. His loving hugs later leave her unmoved. With age, comes understanding. “My father’s struggle at that time was to prove that he was no singher or furesté,” Sonia writes, referring to pejorative terms for families like hers that had immigrated from poorer areas in Italy, “but a man worthy of respect”.
Reading passages like these felt unreal, for two reasons. One, they run contrary to Sonia’s public erasure, for decades, of her politically sensitive Italian identity. Her story was always told as if life began at 19, when she met Rajiv Gandhi. And two, because of her well-known obsession with privacy. In the 1990s, a British journalist was coolly rebuffed when he arrived for an interview with Sonia with a lump of Parmesan cheese, and tried to draw her out on her Italian roots. A book on her could not be sold in India for years; films were blocked, people in her circle dropped for loose talk. Unsurprisingly, the facts of her serious illnesses were not disclosed to the public even while she was India’s most powerful politician. They have now been revealed in this book.
Sonia’s owning of her Italian roots matters, given her singular position as the only immigrant in our political firmament. In the autumn of her life (she turns 80 in December), she has invited us to recognize that she had a history and a cultural heritage before she became one of us—and to understand that assimilation wasn’t easy. And yes, to rethink our prejudices against the foreign-born.
It does indeed feel like “a dam burst”, as Sonia says of the memories released when she began writing. There is a richness of description and a refreshing, sometimes startling, candour; a willingness to share private experiences, rare among Indian memoirists. Some moments of regretful self-examination leave their mark. After visiting riot-torn Bhagalpur in 1989, Sonia reflects, “Had my own grief and trauma in 1984 overshadowed my mind when the very same brutalities had been visited upon Sikhs in Delhi?”
Her family was ordinary, not well-educated or affluent. Yet, it was a good life, she says, evoking an array of sensory pleasures. Her time at a strict boarding school run by nuns, where she had to pray a lot, and make up sins for confession (“Yes father, I tripped a girl while playing volleyball”) put her off religious dogma for life. It was here that she weathered the 1957 Asian flu pandemic, contracting pneumonia and ending up with lifelong asthma. Was some of that famed stoicism and resilience born in an isolation ward?
While some biographers of Indira Gandhi have portrayed Sonia as docile, she actually comes through as keenly observant, with a mind of her own. “To me its décor was positively dismal and sparse,” she writes, of the then Prime Minister’s house. (Soon, you realise, Sonia is one of those people who can’t enter a room without wanting to improve it.) At the table were served dreadful mongrel dishes, including one Mutton Pozharsky. The Prime Minister had a habit of reading at the dining table when they were alone, “which to my Western mind was impolite”. When Sonia asks why, Indira shoots back, “It might help if you said something yourself rather than remain quiet all the time.” Sonia learns a lesson from this exchange, but so does Indira.
After the Emergency, and the loss of power, the crackling internal drama comes through vividly. “I cannot forgive you, Sanjay, you have brought Ma to this pass,” Rajiv tells his brother. Indira joins in, agreeing, and shuts up Maneka, Sanjay’s wife.
Three deaths are movingly described. The first, of her first child, born prematurely, “a tiny, perfectly formed boy”. In a surreal postscript, the disposal of his body becomes a problem. We are with Sonia in that white Ambassador carrying a bloodied Indira Gandhi, as the journey plays out in slow motion, through delay after agonizing delay. Rajiv’s death is the most poignant, in the small details. Sonia is lying on his side of the bed (“it gave me a sense of comfort when he was away”) when she gets the news. Much later, she bends over his bag, trying to inhale his “elusive scent”.
Of course, there are omissions, biases, strategic silences, and blind spots (check the 24-hour news cycle for details). They grow more visible as the narrative inches closer to the present day. The book sags in the middle, during Rajiv’s prime ministership. Too much feels like press release material and Sonia is too close to the power centre to really be objective. Unnamed “bad people”, including “unnaturally controlling” friends, creep into the narrative. It’s the kind of commentary that will keep political hacks and Delhi salon ladies busy, but won’t set anyone else on fire. Later, the Rahul chapters are too soaked in maternal love to be interesting.
Sonia’s account of her decision to enter politics sounds over-scripted. It feels like she is still playing the character she was meant to play to voters in the 1990s and the early 2000s, the all-sacrificing bahu whose dharma it is to save the fragmenting Congress party. Not a word on the preservation of the Nehru-Gandhi name, its family trusts, and most importantly, on securing the future of her children, both now in politics.
However, the narrative picks up steam, even though her life in politics is written about quite perfunctorily, without the richness and candour of the early chapters. We see hints of her transformation into a remarkable politician, willing to work devilishly hard, learn from early mistakes, listen well; to overcome painful personal sensitivities to stitch up electoral alliances. She was “trembling” when she made the first call to M. Karunanidhi of the DMK, a party implicated in Rajiv’s assassination.
In the face of slurs, she learnt to compose her features into the image we know well today, “my enigmatic ‘Sphinx’ posture, as it was termed in the media”. As Congress president, she was furious to discover that leaders were discussing who would lead the party in the 2004 election. They thought her to be a liability (”my foreignness again!”). She asserted her right to lead, and went on, as we know, to a historic victory.
Her account of the drama around her decision not to become Prime Minister, narrated with all the verve of her early chapters, feels rivetingly authentic, most of all her own soul-searching. Finally, the “inner voice” she invoked while declining the post, emerges clearly. The “Sphinx” of 10 Janpath has spoken.