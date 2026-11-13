Belonging review: Sonia Gandhi's ‘inner voice’ finally emerges

Reading passages like these felt unreal, for two reasons. One, they run contrary to Sonia’s public erasure, for decades, of her politically sensitive Italian identity. Her story was always told as if life began at 19, when she met Rajiv Gandhi. And two, because of her well-known obsession with privacy. In the 1990s, a British journalist was coolly rebuffed when he arrived for an interview with Sonia with a lump of Parmesan cheese, and tried to draw her out on her Italian roots. A book on her could not be sold in India for years; films were blocked, people in her circle dropped for loose talk. Unsurprisingly, the facts of her serious illnesses were not disclosed to the public even while she was India’s most powerful politician. They have now been revealed in this book.