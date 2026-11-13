Belonging review: Sonia Gandhi's ‘inner voice’ finally emerges

As the Sonia-Rajiv Gandhi love story played out on loop on social media in the run-up to the release of this book, my attention was caught by her allusion to Rajiv’s “gentleness” being as appealing to her as his good looks. Would she get beyond the shmaltzy girl-meets-boy tale, I wondered, and write about why she was moved by gentleness in a man. Well, she doesn’t, exactly, but the answer is writ large in her portrait of her father, Stefano Maino, an ex-sergeant major in Mussolini’s army resembling a Haryanvi patriarch.