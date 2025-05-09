The story of golf's underdog hero: Ben Griffin's viral journey to PGA Tour triumph
SummaryFrom a desk job as a loan officer to a PGA Tour champion via a viral social media campaign, Ben Griffin proves that underdog success stories still have a place in elite golf
“I love the noise. It’s the closest I’ll ever get to feeling like an NFL player…" said Ben Griffin, appearing in a popular golf-podcast earlier this year. Griffin, who plays on the US PGA Tour, was responding to a question about the Waste Management Phoenix Open—an event with a reputation for a raucous gallery. “You’ve got to embrace the noise. Some guys don’t like it…I don’t have a problem with it," he added.