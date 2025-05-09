Griffin’s journey as a pro golfer has been eventful but by no means extraordinary. The game is rife with tales of players’ plummeting down the rankings, even exiting the game, and then clawing their way back to the top echelons of the game. Griffin, 29, talented as he was as a young amateur, turned pro in 2018 but was unable to deliver on his promise. In 2020, facing financial strain and dwindling confidence, Griffin stepped away from the game, and took up a position as a loan officer at a residential mortgage company in his hometown. The stark contrast of it: a desk job, staid at best, and the high-flying life of a PGA Tour pro, made Griffin’s story, one of more “shareable", almost “viral" pieces of golfing goss.