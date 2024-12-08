Lounge
The Bengal Biennale makes its debut in Santiniketan
Sandip Roy 7 min read 08 Dec 2024, 09:39 AM IST
SummaryThe Bengal Biennale, spread over Santiniketan and Kolkata, has made space for artists of all stripes
Toto! I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kolkata anymore.
In the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz, after a tornado picks them up and dumps them in Oz, Dorothy famously tells her little terrier Toto that she thinks they are no longer in the cornfields of Kansas.
“We must be over the rainbow," she exclaims in wonderment, standing amidst nodding flowers, and peeping Munchkins.
For Dorothy in 1939, the end of the rainbow led to a land where bluebirds flew and troubles melted like lemon drops. In 2024, it might lead to the first ever Bengal Biennale.
