Bengali food vloggers take over the internet
Their content might be just this side of cringe, but these home-makers from rural Bengal score high on confidence and chutzpah
Usha Bishoyi, a 48-year-old content creator from a village in West Bengal’s West Medinipur district, first started a cooking channel on YouTube in 2021 at her son’s behest. It did not take off. Soon after, the family’s financial situation deteriorated so much that they couldn’t afford to pay for the data needed to keep the channel alive. A couple of years down the line, when they were further in debt, Bishoyi’s son suggested she restart her vlog, but with short videos.