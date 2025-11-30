Inside Bengaluru’s quiet recycling revolution

The first thing you see as you enter the warehouse in Cheemasandra on Bengaluru’s outskirts are piles of cloth bundles reaching up to the ceiling in a jumble of colours and patterns. We are at a Textile Recovery Facility (TRF) run by 46-year-old Indumathi (she uses only one name). She has travelled the world and spoken at global recycling conferences, highlighting the contribution of her community to the circular economy. Earlier this year, she attended Bharat Tex, a textile exhibition and conference organised by the Union textile ministry, where she spoke about the “Bangalore Model" of textile waste recovery, and spoke to prime minister Narendra Modi for three minutes. “I told the PM about the problems faced by waste-pickers and how some of us have become business owners thanks to recycling textile waste. I told him textile waste should be seen as a resource, and how this also helps the environment as we prevent it from ending up in landfills," she says, standing in the ,5,500 sq. feet TRF, which she owns, runs and manages since it came up last year.