For almost six years, driving down Bengaluru’s Sankey Road elicited a smile. Rising dramatically from the ground, a gigantic pointed stone standing behind iron gates opposite the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium inevitably brought to mind the menhirs of Obelix from the Belgian comic series Asterix . At the end of July, on Kargil Vijay Diwas, it was officially inaugurated as a tribute to fallen martyrs—six years after it was installed and 16 years after the project began, even as the other component of the memorial remains in limbo.

Called veeragallu (Kannada for hero stone), the obelisk draws from a Kannadiga tradition that goes back to the fifth century of erecting a carved memorial to commemorate the heroic death of a warrior in battle. This one is set in a corner of the Rashtriya Sainika Smaraka (National Military Memorial), a 6.5-acre park that is wild in parts and manicured in others, and speckled generously with old trees. In keeping with its title, the 78ft, 440-ton granite monolith is a gigantic homage to the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy personnel who have died in the line of duty since 1947. Adjacent to it is a set of 10 accordion-style stone plaques etched with the names of nearly 22,000 martyrs. Labels such as “Indo-Pak War 1971" and “Kargil War 1999" are sombre reminders of loss and sacrifice.

The obelisk as well as the whole memorial are designed by Bengaluru architects Nisha Mathew Ghosh and Soumitro Ghosh. “The memorial is conceived as a place of quiet remembrance and homage. This is a primordial landscape gesture to create a ritual path within the forest," the architects say.

Excavating the 440-ton stone, and transporting it was in itself an engineering and logistical marvel. Quarried from Koira village, about 50km north of Bengaluru, it took a month of planning and another month to make its journey, via a 240-wheel truck. Once there, it was hoisted with special jacks, moving just six inches at a time, over three days, Ghosh says. From up close, the obelisk is raw and stark.

As eye-catching and staggering as it is, what’s beneath the megalith is more spectacular. Designed around the 324 ancient trees of the park (only four eucalyptus trees were removed for the whole project) and navigating around their expansive roots, the Memorial Hall is a sprawling underground space spread over 13,000ft housing memorabilia given by the various branches of the Armed Forces as well as donations from military families. It includes ceremonial flags, insignias, shields, replicas of boats, ships, aircraft, tanks, weapons and hundreds of other related items. Built about 20ft below ground, it is “designed to disappear into the ground like a bunker" and is “embedded in the earth to create an underground museum—display of histories and memorabilia of the lost lives," according to the architects.

View Full Image Stone plaques at the memorial with names of martyrs. (Anita Rao Kashi)

It is all concrete and raw in materiality, a clear allusion to the nature of a bunker. It also tangentially references the fact that old British maps indicate the presence of two barracks within the premises though no remains have been found. Despite being underground, the hall is bright, lit by a series of triangular skylights, and is cool and airy courtesy of five courtyards that ventilate it. The hall’s entrance is fronted by a set of wide and shallow steps that can double as an intimate amphitheatre, protected by the overhang of several trees. “I have had talks and discussions with my students here," Ghosh says.

On the other side of the obelisk from the plaques is the band stand. Unlike the usual circular ones, it is rectangular and is designed like a sunken bath or orchestra pit. “We didn’t want anything to be above ground other than the monolith," says Ghosh, dwarfed by the giant stone pillar.

Left unsaid is the fact that it took this long. The project became mired in a legal and administrative quagmire. Begun in February 2009, it was meant to be the country’s foremost memorial to martyrs (it was upstaged by Delhi’s National War Memorial inaugurated in 2019) but it ran into problems almost immediately. Wary of losing their lung space and anticipating an eyesore, several hundred residents who use the park for their daily walk, went to court to stop the project. The case wound its way through the legal system and reached the Supreme Court before being greenlit in August 2010.

After it was cleared, it took a little more than three years for the memorial hall to be finished. Meanwhile, the other highlight of the memorial—the monolith—suffered its own set of unexplained delays before being finally installed in 2019. In fact, the whole memorial was set to be inaugurated a couple of times in the past, but mysteriously dropped. Even though the inauguration of the obelisk was only a matter of formality, it was done only at the end of July. The memorial hall, however, remains inaccessible to the public. But the obelisk’s launch gives hope.

Anita Rao Kashi is an independent journalist based in Bengaluru.