As eye-catching and staggering as it is, what’s beneath the megalith is more spectacular. Designed around the 324 ancient trees of the park (only four eucalyptus trees were removed for the whole project) and navigating around their expansive roots, the Memorial Hall is a sprawling underground space spread over 13,000ft housing memorabilia given by the various branches of the Armed Forces as well as donations from military families. It includes ceremonial flags, insignias, shields, replicas of boats, ships, aircraft, tanks, weapons and hundreds of other related items. Built about 20ft below ground, it is “designed to disappear into the ground like a bunker" and is “embedded in the earth to create an underground museum—display of histories and memorabilia of the lost lives," according to the architects.