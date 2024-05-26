The pitch-perfect voices bringing alive audiobooks

Also read: Reading manuscripts for sense and sensitivity

Thinking like an actor also includes not disclosing their age for the fear of being typecast for specific projects. Additionally, “you need to really take care of your voice," says Agarwal. This not only entails eating and drinking right, but also building up endurance to stay the course through recording. Unlike a short form project, where the script is 1,000-odd words, an audiobook involves getting through 300 pages or more of a book, about 20,000 to 50,000 words. Since this is done over a period of a few weeks to a couple of months, voice artists and producers liken it to training for a marathon.