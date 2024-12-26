From baby influencers to ageing well: The best of Lounge in 2024

A compilation of some of our best reporting on culture, the arts and society this year, a list of stories that is neither exhaustive nor objective

Lounge started the year with its Fiction Special and followed it with an Arts Special, which predicted the rise of the artist-designer, a trend that only strengthened as the year progressed. We tracked the new gender divide, the lives of baby influencers, the growth of an ecosystem around positive ageing, Bollywood’s tilt as we moved into election season, what chefs eat when they’re off the clock, India’s new astrologers… our eclectic stories of the last 52 weeks has range, depth and a sense of fun. If you’ve missed them, it’s time to catch up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Air pollution is a national problem. Can you live with it? It’s not just Delhi. Across the country, the air quality is poor and people are having to find different ways to live with bad air. Pooja Singh finds out how Indians are coping.

It takes a village to age well A sense of community and staying curious are critical to positive ageing, which is a way of life for many seniors who see the post-retirement years as a new phase. Now, an ecosystem is growing to support them, write Jahnabee Borah and Shrabonti Bagchi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Young India’s new therapist: The fortune-teller Anxious millennials and post-millennials are turning to astrology, tarot and other faith-based practices to convince themselves that the future isn’t so uncertain after all, finds Pooja Singh.

Bollywood votes: Cinema in the shadow of elections Real world politics spilt into Bollywood ahead of general election the with a number of films that embrace nationalistic themes, reports Uday Bhatia.

The rise of the artist-designer Collectible design finally finds its feet in India as more designers and galleries focus on creative design that doubles as art, writes Avantika Bhuyan in this story that was the centrepiece of our Art Special 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Young India's luxury dream Luxe couturiers are flocking to India to sell to a growing young population that isn’t shy to live the high life, writes Pooja Singh in this business of fashion report.

The Indian Manosphere and the new gender divide Rather than confront complex ideas about women and feminism, young men gravitating to an aggressive kind of masculinity, advocated by ‘alpha’ influencers. Shrabonti Bagchi delves into this new gender divide.

How to talk to a child when a parent is sick Avantika Bhuyan's monthly ‘Raising Parents’ column is a creative, quiet and contemplative look at parenthood and living with young human beings. This particularly moving column addresses explaining an illness to a child. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The lives of India's baby influencers ‘Kidfluencers’ or Gen Alpha content creators are gaining a loyal social media following for their videos on everything from fashion and make-up to books and science, discovers Pooja Singh. (And for more context, also read our 2022 story by Avantika Bhuyan on Gen Alpha being the real decision-makers in the household).

Schooling children to be mindful content creators A companion piece to our story on ‘kidfluencers’ is Avantika Bhuyan's story on the schools that are teaching children the skills to become influencers. Being a digital content creator is a career many children aspire to and professionals are training them with the skills to go viral while staying safe online.

The pickle platter of India May is the ideal month for pickle-making, with mango, lime, jackfruit and bayberry in abundance. Jahnabee Borah brings you pickling ideas and traditions from across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An old bias against hormone therapy is hurting Indian women Despite a global mindset shift in favour of hormone therapy for treating severe menopausal symptoms, in India, adoption is still low. Shrabonti Bagchi finds out why.

No country for old films Instead of offering easier access to our cinematic heritage, streaming has made it tougher than ever to find and watch classic Indian films in their original form, writes Uday Bhatia.

Meet lifestyle managers of the rich and too-busy Post covid, there’s been a steady rise in concierge platforms that help the wealthy buy better whether it's the mundane or the bizarre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Move over Gouda, ‘Konark’ is here Indian cheesemakers are no longer recreating Gouda or cheddar. They are focusing on terroir with local flavours, finds Jahnabee Borah.

Krishen Khanna: Last Modernist Standing As Krishen Khanna, the last surviving member of the iconic Progressive Artists’ Group, enters his 100th year, he tells Avantika Bhuyan about the strong bonds of friendship that have informed his art and how he is moved by the people around him

On the bookshelves of chefs What do chefs read when they are hungry for inspiration? Memoirs, history and recipe books, food manga and more, finds Jahnabee Borah. Pair it with her story on how restaurants curate their playlists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}