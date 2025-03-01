Travel: Unwinding with a cascade of hot stones in Bhutan
SummaryThe ancient Bhutanese ritual of hot stone baths, known to promote rest, is being offered in luxury hotels as well as rustic homestays
The wooden bath dominates the well-appointed room that looks over tall blue pine trees and colourful prayer flags fluttering in the wind. Glowing river stones, slow-heated over a fire, drop down a slanted chute, warming the water and gently disseminating minerals. Leaves crowd the surface of the steaming water, inviting me to slip into the tub and relax. The stage is set for a Himalayan Hot Stone Bath, a signature therapeutic treatment that’s been part of Bhutanese life for centuries.