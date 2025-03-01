Travel: Unwinding with a cascade of hot stones in Bhutan

Bhutan, also known as Menjung or the “land of medicinal herbs", has a rich history of traditional medicine and pharmacopoeia that dates to 7th century Tibet, and borrows heavily from India’s Ayurvedic practices. Hot stone baths are an intrinsic part of Bhutanese culture. Centuries ago, people would indulge in a soak after completing backbreaking farm work before the onset of winter. “Sitting in the hot, healing bath helped relax the body, deal with skin ailments and cure backaches and joint pains acquired during long months of farmwork," Peldon says. She adds that hot stone baths have for decades been used to treat a variety of health ailments, including arthritis, joint pains and body aches, hypertension and skin diseases. What was once a family ritual is now used to promote rest and relaxation across Bhutan, in rustic homestays and uber-luxe five-star hotels.