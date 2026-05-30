From covid lockdown to war crisis: Bihar migrants face another forced exodus

Madhubani, Bihar
Annai Restaurant and Bakery, a vibrant eatery with a 4.2 Google rating, on the Salem-Madurai Road in Karur, Tamil Nadu, began turning customers away in early March. It signalled a crisis that India is grappling with amid the ongoing US-Iran-Israel war. Its kitchen was running out of cooking gas. By mid-March, the glass-fronted display shelves stood empty of cakes, cookies and pastries.
The owners told the workers, more than a dozen of them, to go home. The crisis was unfolding far away, but its rippling effects were being felt in their lives. “We will call once the cylinders start coming in,” the owners told them.
For Bablu Paswan, 27, of Barhi village, a panchayat near the India-Nepal border in Bihar’s Madhubani district, it felt like the replay of a six-year-old ordeal. A cycle of disruption loomed, leaving little time for him to decide. “Us time bhi bhaage the, is time bhi bhaagna padega (We had to run then, and we have to run now too),” he thought, recalling the covid years when he had walked back home through a locked-down nation. At least the trains are running this time, he muttered to himself. With some of the ₹4,000 he had saved, he booked a seat on the Barauni Rapti Sagar Express to take him from Erode in Tamil Nadu to Samastipur in Bihar.