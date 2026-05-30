From covid lockdown to war crisis: Bihar migrants face another forced exodus

Sudhir, in the Parliament canteen in Delhi, received rations from officers, but help stopped a month into the lockdown. Soon, everyone began to leave. Sudhir found a companion in fellow worker Babu Yadav from Darbhanga. The duo set out with 2-litre water bottles at 6 one evening in the first week of May, walking 12km to Kashmiri Gate. He and Babu ran from one truck to another, searching for space. Prices were as high as ₹10,000-12,000 per person to stand or squat. After hours of searching, they found a truck willing to take them to Darbhanga for ₹4,000 each. It already had 80 passengers. “Police stopped us at each checkpoint. People were starving, children were thirsty,” Sudhir recounts of the 48-hour journey.