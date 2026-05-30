From covid lockdown to war crisis: Bihar migrants face another forced exodus

Annai Restaurant and Bakery, a vibrant eatery with a 4.2 Google rating, on the Salem-Madurai Road in Karur, Tamil Nadu, began turning customers away in early March. It signalled a crisis that India is grappling with amid the ongoing US-Iran-Israel war. Its kitchen was running out of cooking gas. By mid-March, the glass-fronted display shelves stood empty of cakes, cookies and pastries.