Billie Jean King Cup 2025: India eyes playoffs with deepest women's tennis squad
SummaryIndia’s women’s tennis team, led by Ankita Raina and rising stars like Sahaja Yamalapalli, gears up for the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 in Pune—seeking playoff glory on home soil in Group I action
India’s climb in the women’s tennis team event—The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as Fed Cup—has been long and laboured. Since India started competing in the annual event regularly, beginning in 1991, they have spent a lot of time in the Asia-Oceania Group I, looking in at the world elite from the outside.
One of the primary reasons for this was that India rarely had more than one standout player at a time—while Nirupama Sanjeev, the first Indian woman to compete in the singles main draw of a Grand Slam, was the trailblazer in the 1990s, Sania Mirza’s brilliance sustained the national team for a while in the 2000s.