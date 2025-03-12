Worried your cat is at risk for bird flu? Here's how to spot it

Recently, the emergence of avian influenza or bird flu in feline populations has raised concerns among veterinarians and cat owners. While bird flu primarily affects avian species, certain strains have crossed species barriers, leading to infections in mammals, including domestic cats.
Avian influenza is caused by influenza A viruses. Among the various subtypes, H5N1 has been notably pathogenic in birds and has sporadically infected mammals. Cats can contract avian influenza through direct contact with infected birds, consumption of contaminated raw poultry or bird carcasses or exposure to environments contaminated with the virus. In the US, instances have been reported of domestic cats becoming ill after consuming raw pet food containing contaminated poultry, leading to recalls of such products.
Clinical signs in cats infected with bird flu can vary but often include respiratory distress such as coughing, sneezing and laboured breathing. Systemic symptoms like fever, lethargy and loss of appetite are also common. In severe cases, neurological manifestations such as seizures or disorientation may occur. These symptoms typically develop within a few days after exposure.
It’s important to note that other feline illnesses can present with similar respiratory and systemic signs. For instance, feline calicivirus and feline herpesvirus are common causes of upper respiratory infections in cats, often referred to as “cat flu." Bacterial infections, allergies, or exposure to irritants can also result in such symptoms. Accurate diagnosis by a veterinarian is crucial to determine the underlying cause and recommend proper treatment.
In India, while only three cases of avian influenza affecting domestic cats have been detected so far in Madhya Pradesh, one should be vigilant. Stay informed and in touch with your veterinarian.
Preventive measures are crucial to safeguard cats from avian influenza. Refrain from feeding them raw poultry or undercooked meats. Ensure that cats do not have access to areas where they might hunt or scavenge birds. Prevent consumption of unpasteurised milk and other dairy products as there are some reports of the virus spreading through livestock too. Maintaining good hygiene practices, such as washing hands after handling pets or cleaning litter boxes, can further reduce the risk of transmission.
If a cat exhibits symptoms consistent with avian influenza, prompt veterinary attention is essential. Diagnosis may involve a combination of physical examinations, history-taking and specific tests.
Treatment is primarily supportive, focusing on alleviating symptoms and bolstering the immune response. This may include administering fluids, nutritional support and medication to manage fever or secondary infections. Isolate the unwell cat from other animals to prevent the virus from spreading.
The possibility of transmission from cats to other pets or humans could be a concern. However, such occurrences are uncommon and the risk to the general public is considered low. Nevertheless, individuals with compromised immune systems or those at higher risk of severe flu complications should exercise caution when handling sick animals. Using personal protective equipment, practising good hygiene, and minimising direct contact can mitigate potential risks.
It’s also worth noting that while dogs are susceptible to influenza viruses, cases of bird flu in dogs are rare. The susceptibility of different species to various influenza viruses is an area of ongoing research.
The emergence of bird flu in cats underscores the importance of awareness and preventive measures. By staying informed, practising good hygiene, and seeking prompt veterinary care when necessary, we can protect our feline companions.
Nameeta Nadkarni is a practising veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.