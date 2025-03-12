Worried your cat is at risk for bird flu? Here's how to spot it

Preventive measures are crucial to safeguard cats from avian influenza. Refrain from feeding them raw poultry or undercooked meats. Ensure that cats do not have access to areas where they might hunt or scavenge birds. Prevent consumption of unpasteurised milk and other dairy products as there are some reports of the virus spreading through livestock too. Maintaining good hygiene practices, such as washing hands after handling pets or cleaning litter boxes, can further reduce the risk of transmission.