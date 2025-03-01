What birdwatching can teach us about evolution, ecology and humanity
Summary'The Search for India’s Rarest Birds’ is a first-hand guide through the experiences of birders seeking out the most elusive species
When it comes to birds, India has always been a superpower. Among countries with the greatest number of bird species, India, with its wide repertoire of climates and habitats, ranks ninth in the world. Historically, our architecture and land management (the chabutros or pigeon towers of old Ahmedabad and Mumbai; the planting of fruit-bearing trees for frugivorous birds) always acknowledged that birds are an essential part of our lives; our songs and myths and stories are highly marked by avian presence. How could they not? At last count, India was home to 1,358 species of birds—about one-eighth of global bird diversity.