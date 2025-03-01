What birdwatching can teach us about evolution, ecology and humanity

Every writer in this book is playing for very high stakes, and it is a pleasure to watch them set the scene. A bird can be “rare", after all, for many reasons: not just because it is critically endangered by hunting or habitat loss, but because it can only be found in a very specific area or elevation, or because it is greatly reclusive. The Banasura Chilappan, the writer Pradeep J. tells us, can only be found in “a sliver of the Western Ghats"; the Nicobar Scops Owl is endemic to just two islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago; and the Mount Victoria Babax to only the Chin Hills range of Myanmar, edging into Manipur.