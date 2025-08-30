How gig workers are using tech to beat tech
Vandana Vasudevan 8 min read 30 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Summary
From pushing for reforms to using technology, gig workers are mobilising themselves against exploitation, writes Vandana Vasudevan in her book ‘OTP Please!’
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Finnish platform Wolt, which provides food and retail delivery services in over twenty countries, released a report called ‘Algorithmic Transparency Report’ in 2022 to address criticisms of non-transparency, a first of its kind in the industry. One of its assurances is that the platform does not use any ranking or rating to determine which courier partner is offered a delivery task, except proximity and the type of vehicle the partner is using.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story