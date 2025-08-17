Ghazala Wahab’s new book looks into the ‘diseased’ heart of the Hindi belt
Aditya Mani Jha 5 min read 17 Aug 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Summary
Ghazala Wahab’s ‘The Hindi Heartland’ captures the past and present realities of the region with nuance and attention to detail
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
What is wrong with the “Hindi heartland"? Like a lot of Bihari professionals living in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, I have often been asked variants of this question. A colleague once used the term “bimaru" (“diseased" in Hindi; BIMARU is the derogatory acronym used to describe Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh) while asking me why Biharis always voted along caste lines.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story