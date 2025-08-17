Ghazala Wahab’s new book looks into the ‘diseased’ heart of the Hindi belt

Of course, not every sociopolitical force can be worn down by individual interventions, as the chapter on caste reminds us. The groundwork for this section lies in Wahab correctly locating a key difference between the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in this context. Whereas UP saw a successful era of land redistribution after the country gained independence, leading to dignity and upward mobility for Scheduled Caste (SC) communities, the upper castes in Bihar did not allow such a redistribution to happen. As a consequence, caste hierarchy and class remained closely correlated in Bihar, even in the 21st century. Historically poor communities, for the most part, have remained poor. As Wahab is quick to note, this explains both the electoral success of socialist/communist parties in Bihar, and the extra-judicial appeal of Maoists/Naxalites. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as chief minister of Bihar—much-maligned in popular culture and mainstream journalism—was actually a time of unprecedentedly low levels of communal and caste-related violence.