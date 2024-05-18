Book review: Bhima Koregaon and the prisoners of democracy
SummaryAlpa Shah’s detailed study records the systematic cruelty inflicted on the 16 activists accused of the Bhima Koregaon violence in 2018
In the early years of the 19th century, it was a big deal for untouchables to be inducted into an army and treated no differently from caste Hindu soldiers. What came as an even greater honour was that the untouchables killed in action were commemorated by their names, alongside the soldiers who had no such social or religious stigma attached to their identity. It was, therefore, natural for B.R. Ambedkar to turn the colonial memorial of a brief but far-reaching battle that had taken place at Bhima Koregaon near Pune on 1 January 1818 into an annual pilgrimage for Dalits.