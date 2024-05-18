Book review: Bhima Koregaon and the prisoners of democracy

Another highlight of the book is its chilling account of the evidence that was found to have been fabricated and remotely planted as letters in the computers of some of the BK-16. This discovery was made, thanks to the reports of an American digital forensic laboratory, which were highlighted by media outlets in India and abroad. In the case of prisoners’ rights activist Rona Wilson, for instance, the letters incriminating him and some of the other BK-16 were found to have been planted in his computer in Delhi over two years, even before the Elgar Parishad was held. The laptop of Father Stan Swamy, the octogenarian who died after his bail pleas on health grounds were repeatedly rejected, was found to have been subjected to a “malware campaign" for nearly five years.