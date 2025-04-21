Lounge
Book review: Behind the Bishnoi's fight for wildlife and nature
Harini Nagendra 6 min read 21 Apr 2025, 10:30 AM IST
SummaryMartin Goodman’s new book, ‘My Head For a Tree’, chronicles the struggles of the Bishnoi community, especially their crusade to save the environment
We live in times of a polycrisis. All around us, newspaper headlines talk of changes in global geopolitical configurations, while global stock markets and investors brace themselves for a rocky ride. Much less discussed are the other environmental threats looming on the horizon. We hear about climate change, though these discussions are certainly insufficient relative to the scale of the problem that confronts us. But it is surprising—even shocking—to see how little we speak of the global biodiversity collapse that is ongoing around us.
