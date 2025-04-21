Book review: Behind the Bishnoi's fight for wildlife and nature

The Bishnoi have been relatively successful in curbing poaching but larger factors of economic growth threaten their environment. Sand mining is rampant, backed by powerful political and economic interests that are hard to fight. The Khejri tree, a locally abundant species which is characteristic of the Thar desert and plays an important role in providing shade and fodder as well as in helping recharge ground water, is being cut down across the region for solar plants and other kinds of infrastructure. Electric powerlines that stretch across the dessert kill as much as 10% of the endangered Great Indian Bustard each year. And packs of feral dogs, fed by trash dumped by cities and tourists, attack vulnerable chinkaras and other wildlife. The Bishnoi cannot save the world alone—they need help. The goal of this book is to inspire conversations amongst wider communities about what each of us can do, in our own parts of the world, to initiate conversations and spark changes in mindsets.