There are any number of examples from around the world that demonstrate the importance of this endeavour. In the Museum of Occupations and Freedom Fights in Vilnius, Lithuania, you can see several samizdat exhibits—“samizdat" is the Russian word for banned, censored or underground publications produced under the Soviet regime, often written by hand and concealed in plain sight. Pamphlets would be hidden in the binding, words in old newspapers would be strategically highlighted to create encrypted passages, invisible ink was used in certain cases. Because these techniques were used to evade Soviet censors, studying the samizdat texts can tell us a lot about the sociopolitical temperature at any given point in the history of the erstwhile USSR.