Spies, Lies and Allies: A tale of two forgotten revolutionaries from Bengal
SummaryKavitha Rao revives the forgotten legacy of two extraordinary freedom fighters, M.N. Roy and Virendranath Chattopadhyay, in her new book ‘Spies, Lies and Allies: The Extraordinary Lives of Chatto and Roy’
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The centenary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 2020 occasioned a flurry of newspaper articles and social media posts recalling the organisation’s early days. An editorial on M.N. Roy (1887-1954), published in Anandabazar Patrika, spoke about a visit to his ancestral village of Kheput in the (West) Medinipur district of West Bengal. Roy, who had founded the Communist Party of India in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, had returned to Kheput briefly in 1939 with activist and anti-colonial feminist, Evelyn Trent, his wife. The editorial lamented that although a local youth club had erected a humble monument in his memory a few years ago, its subsequent neglect accurately reflected the general indifference towards Roy’s legacy.