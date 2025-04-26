Spies, Lies and Allies: A tale of two forgotten revolutionaries from Bengal

Despite their commitment and brilliance, Roy and Chatto have fallen between the cracks of narratives that later coalesced as “history" in the public imagination. They were conducting their own experiments with truth as—to recall Antonio Gramsci’s words—the old world lay dying and a new one was struggling to be born. Their faith in ideas, ideals and ideological solidarities may have seemed justified at the time but the nationalist movement in India took its own course, particularly in the aftermath of World War II, which got in the way of their vision bearing fruit in the political realm. Rao’s book, which speaks disparagingly of Nehru and M.K. Gandhi’s “mealy-mouthed compromises with the British" intervenes by carving out a space for two forgotten individuals within public history.