Book review: A tribute to the resilience of Indian businesses

But when moving from historical archives to the market’s post-independence track record and its intersections with the real economy, Rustomjee starts to veer. Historians are allowed to deviate from the straight and narrow to provide background and context, but these digressions also need to be researched and backed with archival proof. The author, like many WhatsApp uncles infected with a taste for the conspiratorial, instead falls prey to tropes which have no basis in reality. Chief among them is the popular pastime of bashing Jawaharlal Nehru, which wilfully ignores the context behind some policy formulations or the compulsions of that age; worse, it propounds hypotheses without backing them up with data.