Stephen Fry's ‘Odyssey’: The appeal of epics, legends and myths
SummaryIn the hands of great raconteurs like Stephen Fry, the retelling of classical stories turns into a form of its own
Retelling myths and epics for contemporary readers is one of the easiest and, if you are lucky, most lucrative route to a writing career. The stories remain omnipotent, thousands of years after their origins, always ready to be adapted into new-age fantasies or revisited from fresh perspectives. Think of the proliferation of titles inspired by the Hindu pantheon that overrun Indian bookstores, or the ever-expanding universe of genre fiction, anime, comic books and graphic novels drawing on the vast constellation of Norse, Viking and Anglo-Saxon legends and folklore.