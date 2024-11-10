Even as scholars dissect these departures from the original and argue over the politics of Fry’s decisions, it is worth going back to a fundamental question: Why does the appeal of epics, legends and myths refuse to dim with time, especially for people who are already familiar with the content of these stories? When an adult picks up a work of fiction based on a tale they know all too well, is their impulse all that different, cognitively, from that of a child, who begs its parents to put on The Lion King for the 17th time? What does our attraction to these ancient stories say about who we are?