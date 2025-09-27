Behind Tesla's electric curtain: What Elon Musk doesn’t want you to know
Sundeep Khanna 7 min read 27 Sept 2025, 10:00 am IST
Summary
The authors of ‘The Tesla Files’ reveal the profound gap between Silicon Valley’s self-aggrandisement and its actual operational competence
Elon Musk is the news. He’s omnipresent and omniscient. If the legacy news media misses anything about him, there’s always his own platform X, to ensure nothing he does, says or even thinks, escapes our attention.
