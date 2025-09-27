Behind Tesla's electric curtain: What Elon Musk doesn’t want you to know

The Musk that emerges from this book is a bundle of contradictions. A tyrant who screams and yells when he wants something done, yet not averse to taking a dig at his own company. When stories broke about a factory director in Tesla’s German plant berating employees for the number of coffee mugs that went missing, Musk joined media outlets in capturing the absurdity with a “We were mugged" post. Clearly, he is neither the visionary saviour of his most ardent admirers nor the cartoon villain of his harshest critics. Instead, Iwersen and Verfurden present something more unsettling: a figure of genuine capability and innovation whose success has created a bubble of consequence-free decision-making.