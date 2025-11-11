Booker Prize 2025: Why David Szalay’s ‘Flesh’ is a uniquely original winner

As a 15-year-old, he has an affair with an older neighbour, an episode that makes the reader deeply uncomfortable, particularly due to Szalay’s clinically descriptive style in this section. It ends in tragedy, after which István joins the army. He lives through violence and suffering without losing his equanimity. Then, fortuitously, he breaks through the barriers of class and gets a taste of wealth in London. A few good years later, his luck runs out again, but not his poise. As a reviewer wrote in The Guardian, István is a mix of Meursault from Camus’ The Stranger and Forrest Gump, from the eponymous movie.