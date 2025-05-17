Book excerpt: An army general looks back on the Indo-Pak conflict of 1948

For India, the military situation in Kashmir had been adversely influenced by political considerations. Pakistan had no legal or moral right, in view of the expressed wishes of the people and its ruler, to operate with its army in Kashmir, whereas India did. India referred the matter to the UN, which set up the UN Commission on India and Pakistan (UNCIP), before which both parties came to an agreement to refrain from offensive action which was likely to aggravate the situation. Because of its strict adherence to this agreement, India was unable to use her air force in its primary role of isolating the battlefield by attacking Pakistan’s supply and communications bases, or to attack Pakistan’s installations on the Indian side of the border, inside Kashmir, such as Muzaffarabad and Mirpur, because of possible escalation.