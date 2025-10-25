Forbidden Desire may very well rest upon the labours of established scholars of Queer South Asia, but it is also an essential trade book to have. In the same spirit as works by Madhavi Menon and Akhil Katyal’s semi-scholarly work for the public, albeit not as original, Rajasekaran presents a cache of scholars who often remain vaulted behind paywalls and institutional access. Oftentimes, Rajasekaran even takes some dense scholarly writing and makes the history conversational, public, accessible. To bring an impressive cast of academic interlocutors to a public comprising non-specialised readers or gesture towards their work in a survey of the public history of Indian queerness is perhaps one of the greater triumphs of the book. What use is all this queer history if it blooms and rots in the ivory towers of neoliberal institutions like libraries and archives in the Global North?