Book extract: How to leave behind the guilt-edged life
Guilt plays a huge role in the lives of Indian women, but rather than getting bogged down by it, one can harness it to do better
I was asked about ‘guilt’ for the first time when I addressed a women’s day event at Accenture in 2007. Those were days when the Indian woman’s career was just emerging and we were talking about everything that would make or break them. Once we opened the box of guilt, the questions flew fast and furious: Is guilt a negative emotion? How do I erase guilt from my mind? Which is worse, guilt or regret?