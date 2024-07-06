Boston’s Freedom Trail: A deep dive into the American Revolution
SummaryThe Freedom Trail celebrates the history of Massachusetts’ capital city and the role it played in the American war for independence
It’s too hot to be dressed in colonial fashion—waistcoat, breeches, cravat, tricorne hat—but our guide isn’t concerned about the heat. He’s impassioned about the history of Boston and the role the capital of Massachusetts played in the American war for independence.
The expansive Boston Common, the oldest city park in downtown Boston, is our first stop on the Freedom Trail, an iconic 2.5-mile stretch that leads to 16 significant historic sites, including the park, churches, burial grounds and meeting houses.