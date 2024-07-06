Boston’s Freedom Trail: A deep dive into the American Revolution

We take a break to grab some ice-cold lemonade, and trudge to the Old Corner Bookstore, glasses in hand. Built in 1718, it once housed Ticknor and Fields, a 19th-century publishing company. Not too far is the Old South Meeting House, the setting for some of the most dramatic events in the fight for independence. Public meetings were held here to protest against British actions in colonial Boston from 1768-75, including the Boston Massacre. “Things came to a head on December 16, 1773. About 5,000 Bostonians crowded into the Old South to discuss the controversial tea tax. With no compromise likely, Samuel Adams signalled the start of the Boston Tea Party. The Sons of Liberty headed to Griffin’s Wharf, and tossed 342 chests of tea, valued at £18,000, into the water," Quincy recalls. The political and mercantile protest against the monopoly of the East India Company escalated into the American Revolution. The Boston Tea Party became an iconic event, one that kindled the fire that everyone around the world learnt about in history class.