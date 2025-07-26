Travel: Bratislava, the quiet charmer of Central Europe

Surrounded by more flamboyant capitals and cities (think Budapest, Vienna, Prague and Krakow), Bratislava’s history is layered and tumultuous. It was part of Moravia and the Kingdom of Hungary; more pertinently, owing to its location, it was always destined to be a city at the crossroads of not just geography but politics and culture as well. This is evident from the mish-mash of architectural styles (from rococo to art nouveau), languages and culture spanning predominantly Slavic but mixed with Hungarian, Austrian and Jewish influences. However, Bratislava (called Pressburg previously) is a city whose history doesn’t scream but lets you stumble upon it, in nooks and corners, where you least expect it.